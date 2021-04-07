Morgan Stanley Sells 182,152 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.91% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $53,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRI shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

