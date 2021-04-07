Morgan Stanley Sells 7,117 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NVR worth $51,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,837.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $4,849.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,626.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,303.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.