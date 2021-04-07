Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,364,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Itaú Unibanco worth $47,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

