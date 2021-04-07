Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.46

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.46 and traded as high as C$33.01. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.78, with a volume of 78,917 shares traded.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.50%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

