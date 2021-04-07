Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $592,715.73 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $592,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $4,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

