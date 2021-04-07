MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $128.86 million and $67.65 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00056202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00631394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,095,566,434 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

