MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 3%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.18. Approximately 7,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,887,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

