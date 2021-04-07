Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Decreased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 866,546 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 11.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Mplx worth $213,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,130. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.