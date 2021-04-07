M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,808 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. 382,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,650. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.