M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,443. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

