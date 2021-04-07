M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,763 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,235. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 71,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,361,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

