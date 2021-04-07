M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,434 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. 311,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,465,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

