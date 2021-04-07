M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 68,516 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,516 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of FOX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.