M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,884 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,157. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

