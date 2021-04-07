M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSX by 431.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CSX by 932.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $9,280,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.89. 48,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,379. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.