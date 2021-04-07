M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,319. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

