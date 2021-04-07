M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $246.26 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

