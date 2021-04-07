M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,380. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $224.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

