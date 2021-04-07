M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. 665,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

