M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,120 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners grew its stake in Accenture by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.27. 23,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,313. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $163.93 and a 1-year high of $283.05. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

