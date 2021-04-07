M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,934 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 329,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

