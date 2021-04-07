M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,620 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 32,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

