M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,565 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.