M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,659 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 2.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 111,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 152,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,999. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

