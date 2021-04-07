M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,468 shares of company stock worth $254,295,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $372.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.41 and its 200 day moving average is $340.38. The company has a market cap of $369.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

