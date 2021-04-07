M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

NSC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.93. 8,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

