MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of MSA Safety worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after buying an additional 73,045 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 126.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $94.96 and a one year high of $172.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $151.39.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

