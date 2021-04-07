MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.72

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $14.49. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 131,621 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.