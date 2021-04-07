MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of MSM traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. 3,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $93.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.