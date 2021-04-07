MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Trading Down 3.6%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.74 and last traded at $88.32. Approximately 1,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 444,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

