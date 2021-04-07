MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of MSM traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. 1,026,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

