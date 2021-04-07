MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.81. 4,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,369. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.05 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

