mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.80 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.80 million and $218,482.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.72 or 1.00206847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00035399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00096676 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,177,532 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

