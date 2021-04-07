M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

MTB opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.39. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

