M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $167.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.17.

NYSE MTB opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

