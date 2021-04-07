MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.86.

MTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.61. 59,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,309. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -37.05. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

