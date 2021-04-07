MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.86.

Shares of MTY stock traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$55.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$17.03 and a 12-month high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

