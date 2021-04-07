Multiplier (BMXX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $229,286.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $24.88 or 0.00044426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $25.19 million and approximately $229,286.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,164.28 or 1.00289205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.