Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 312,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,832. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

