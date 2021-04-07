Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

