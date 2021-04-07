Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,215.69 ($15.88) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 376085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,196 ($15.63).

Specifically, insider David Hardie bought 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £1,092.96 ($1,427.96). Also, insider Simon Fraser bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £89,700 ($117,193.62).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,077.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.49%.

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

