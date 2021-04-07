MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MVO opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

