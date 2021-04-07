MVL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,213.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $537.55 million and $4,213.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00629790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,704,826,470 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

