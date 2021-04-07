Naka Bodhi Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,795.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $157,795.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00269936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00804273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,753.88 or 1.00302520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

