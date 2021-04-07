Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0989 on Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $303,338.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00630635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00079445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,298,305 coins and its circulating supply is 39,268,685 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

