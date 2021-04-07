Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.53 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.48 million and $21,403.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,451.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.03 or 0.01114270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.19 or 0.00430785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060410 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001644 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

