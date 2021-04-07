NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Down 7.2%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.63 and last traded at $66.70. Approximately 19,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 667,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $166,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

