NaPoleonX (NPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.75 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $4,738.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.19 or 0.00630771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars.

