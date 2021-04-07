Nash (NEX) Market Capitalization Tops $56.57 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003436 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nash has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Nash has a market cap of $56.57 million and $457,216.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00259925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00736596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.15 or 1.00824818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

