Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.68 Million

Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $115.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Natera posted sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $516.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Natera stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. Natera has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,991.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,386. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

